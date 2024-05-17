Short Interest in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Declines By 10.2%

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the April 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Green Dot Price Performance

NYSE GDOT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.09. 133,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,522. The company has a market capitalization of $533.05 million, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

In other news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Green Dot news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

