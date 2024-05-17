Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Expands By 6.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

HESAF stock opened at $2,527.10 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $1,742.32 and a 1-year high of $2,688.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,514.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,276.41.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

