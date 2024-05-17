Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Expands By 6.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
HESAF stock opened at $2,527.10 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $1,742.32 and a 1-year high of $2,688.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,514.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,276.41.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
