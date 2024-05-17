Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Expands By 6.9%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InMode by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in InMode by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in InMode by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 232,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,304. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.20. InMode has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on INMD

About InMode

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.