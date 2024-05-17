Short Interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Drops By 5.6%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter worth $878,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,100 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 154.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 624,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,327. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $14.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 441.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INVZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

