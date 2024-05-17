Short Interest in iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Expands By 11.8%

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILITGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILIT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. 643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile



The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

