Short Interest in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Decreases By 10.1%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,381. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,219. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after acquiring an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.1 %

JBHT traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $160.07 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.24.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

