Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Rises By 13.0%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Bean Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Bean Technologies Price Performance
John Bean Technologies stock remained flat at $93.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.
John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
See Also
