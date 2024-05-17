Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Rises By 13.0%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 109.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,903,000 after purchasing an additional 432,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,164,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 556,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,338,000 after purchasing an additional 156,241 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,594,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock remained flat at $93.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,663. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.37.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $392.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.13%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

