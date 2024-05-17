Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Increases By 12.9%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lennar Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.40. 105,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Lennar by 6,297.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after buying an additional 484,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lennar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $734,477,000 after buying an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

