Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Grows By 12.0%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,340. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 18.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

