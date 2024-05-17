Short Interest in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Grows By 12.0%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,700 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 437,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aaron’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 62,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,340. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AANGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,207 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aaron’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aaron’s by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 807,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,392 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 18.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

