Sidoti Csr Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of CMCT opened at $3.01 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

