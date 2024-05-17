Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $686.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.38. Silence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.22). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 262.17% and a negative net margin of 171.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,315,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,862,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

