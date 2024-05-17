SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 34.36%.

Shares of SIL opened at C$12.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.63. SilverCrest Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

