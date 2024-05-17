SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, reports. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSE:SILV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,707. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $9.32.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

