Sime Armoyan Acquires 5,000 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.35 per share, with a total value of C$26,750.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Sime Armoyan purchased 2,300 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,135.03.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Sime Armoyan acquired 16,200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, with a total value of C$87,220.80.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$526.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$10,140.87.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,224.50.

On Monday, April 22nd, Sime Armoyan bought 6,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$34,172.16.

On Thursday, April 18th, Sime Armoyan purchased 9,500 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,762.30.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sime Armoyan acquired 200 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,060.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Sime Armoyan bought 9,700 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$51,383.81.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sime Armoyan purchased 21,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,405.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

Shares of MRT.UN opened at C$5.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.42. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$5.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.63, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

