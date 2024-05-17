Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Lifted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,256,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,776,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter worth about $43,768,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,671,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

