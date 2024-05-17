SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $300.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SMART Global from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $19.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.80.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $284.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares in the company, valued at $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

