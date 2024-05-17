Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonim Technologies in a report released on Thursday, May 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sonim Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million.

NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.50 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonim Technologies stock. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

