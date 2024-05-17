Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 100,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 23.8% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,296,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony Group



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

