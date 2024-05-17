SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.08. 10,179,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 49,253,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,475 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.