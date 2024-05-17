SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SSTI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $182.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.18. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoundThinking by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,452 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

