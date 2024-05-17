Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells $48,419.14 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,771 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $48,419.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $28.23. 4,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

