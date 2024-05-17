SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SouthState by 44.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 76,153 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.74. 21,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

