S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $14.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $438.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.97 and its 200 day moving average is $423.94. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

