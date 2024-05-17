SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 414,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 282,082 shares.The stock last traded at $18.45 and had previously closed at $18.45.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 156.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $186,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.