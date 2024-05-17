SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 120,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 30,924 shares.The stock last traded at $146.37 and had previously closed at $146.45.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
