SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 120,950 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 30,924 shares.The stock last traded at $146.37 and had previously closed at $146.45.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.78.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.