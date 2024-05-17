SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,318 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,237,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 833,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,749. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

