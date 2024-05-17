SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 190,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 113,280 shares.The stock last traded at $43.22 and had previously closed at $43.22.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 275,455 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

