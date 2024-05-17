Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.310–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.0 million-$33.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.1 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.110–0.700 EPS.

Spire Global Price Performance

Shares of SPIR opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Spire Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.83.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Global will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spire Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Spire Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

