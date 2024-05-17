Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 114,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 96,127 shares.The stock last traded at $45.31 and had previously closed at $44.85.

SII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.68.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Sprott by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sprott by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

