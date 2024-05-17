Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.75

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 1715946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

