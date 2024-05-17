Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 1,387,349 shares.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,710,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 420,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 256,094 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,562,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 693,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

