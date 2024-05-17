Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.31. 93,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

