Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Cut to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Squarespace stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -865.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,848,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473. 44.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Squarespace by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Squarespace by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Squarespace by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Squarespace by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

