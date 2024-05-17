SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 1,558,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,493,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $50,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,398,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $6,485,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after acquiring an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 621,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

