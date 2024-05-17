Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 951.33 ($11.95).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.92) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($10.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($332,616.93). 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 785.60 ($9.87) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 690.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 651.31. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 796 ($10.00). The firm has a market cap of £20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,359.55%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

