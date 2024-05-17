Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Starbucks by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,713,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,536. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

