Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 1.5%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $76.40. 2,937,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,976,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $346,140. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Summa Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

