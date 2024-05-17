Stephens Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $18.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Get CareDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDNA

CareDx Price Performance

CDNA stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $769.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.51.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CareDx by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period.

About CareDx

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.