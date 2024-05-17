Stephens Initiates Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 385,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

