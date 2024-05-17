Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Position Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STC shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 1.83%. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

