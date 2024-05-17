Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $51.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of CLS opened at $52.42 on Monday. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

