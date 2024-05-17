Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of JD.com Call Options (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 111,247 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 80,778 call options.

JD.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of JD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.27. 19,367,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,238,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JD.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

