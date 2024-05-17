StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DBVT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 46,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.26.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The company had revenue of $8.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

