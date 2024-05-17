StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

IPDN stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 56.47% and a negative return on equity of 192.68%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

