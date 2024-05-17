StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $21.81.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,669,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $658,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 487,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,991,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.