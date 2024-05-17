StockNews.com Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %

VTVT stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

About vTv Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:VTVT Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 242,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes that is in Phase III clinical trial; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases, psoriasis, COPD, and Atopic Dermatitis that is in Phase III clinical trial.

