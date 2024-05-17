StockNews.com Lowers vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
vTv Therapeutics Stock Up 7.7 %
VTVT stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $39.60.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes that is in Phase III clinical trial; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases, psoriasis, COPD, and Atopic Dermatitis that is in Phase III clinical trial.
Featured Stories
