StockNews.com Upgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday.

Atlanticus Stock Down 5.6 %

ATLC opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $43.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.68 million. Analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $7,431,416.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III bought 263,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,416.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

