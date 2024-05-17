StockNews.com Upgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet cut shares of Liquidity Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $21.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 74.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 472.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 87,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

