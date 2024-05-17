StockNews.com Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.46. 19,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $58.65 and a twelve month high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $931,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,604 shares in the company, valued at $22,414,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,677,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,267 shares of company stock worth $10,131,477. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 349.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

