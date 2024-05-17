StockNews.com Upgrades Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Shares of STRT stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Strattec Security by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $10,270,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

